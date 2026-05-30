Barre Flow for Mommas: Mommy and Me Edition with Raising Solo

Admission for one guest to attend Barre Flow for Mommas: Mommy and Me Edition, a beginner and postpartum-friendly wellness experience. Guests will participate in a guided barre class, followed by an informational session and intentional time to connect with other moms in a supportive environment.





This ticket also includes access to a coffee and matcha bar, as well as a complimentary resource bag filled with items to support your wellness and motherhood journey. Guests are required to remain for the full duration of the event to fully participate in the experience.