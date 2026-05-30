Raising Solo Inc.

Hosted by

Raising Solo Inc.

About this event

Barre Flow for Mommas: Mommy and Me Edition with Raising Solo

145 Windsor Hwy Suite 207

New Windsor, NY 12553, USA

General Admission - Adult
Free

Admission for one guest to attend Barre Flow for Mommas: Mommy and Me Edition, a beginner and postpartum-friendly wellness experience. Guests will participate in a guided barre class, followed by an informational session and intentional time to connect with other moms in a supportive environment.


This ticket also includes access to a coffee and matcha bar, as well as a complimentary resource bag filled with items to support your wellness and motherhood journey. Guests are required to remain for the full duration of the event to fully participate in the experience.

General Admission - Child
Free

Admission for one child to attend Barre Flow for Mommas: Mommy and Me Edition, a beginner and postpartum-friendly wellness experience. Guests will participate in a guided barre class, followed by an informational session and intentional time to connect with other moms in a supportive environment.


This ticket also includes access to a coffee and matcha bar, as well as a complimentary resource bag filled with items to support your wellness and motherhood journey. Guests are required to remain for the full duration of the event to fully participate in the experience.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!