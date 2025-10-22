Mommies With A Mission Inc's Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Basic Needs Support. Your contribution covers the cost of one young person's monthly personal care items (soap, shampoo, hygiene products) and helps provide basic clothing items like socks and undergarments. You ensure a child has dignity and essentials.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Empowerment Programming. This amount funds the materials and resources needed for our mentorship sessions and self-esteem workshops for one teen. It helps secure space, print guides, and provide inspirational books that foster a higher sense of self-love and purpose. You invest directly in their future mindset.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Event and Outreach Sponsorship. This contribution helps sponsor a larger component of our events, such as providing a healthy meal for all attendees at a workshop or covering the cost of transportation for a group of youth to attend an empowering field trip. You help us bring the entire community together for support.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing