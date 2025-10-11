Mommies With A Mission Inc

Mommies With A Mission Inc

Mommies With A Mission Presents: Milk & Cookies With Santa

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission For Volunteers
Free

For small businesses & individuals whom would like to volunteer.

Vendor
$50

• 1 parking space for & table setup

• Name listed on event flyer & social media

• Opportunity to hand out gifts, giveaways, or promo items

Premium Vendor
$100

• 1 prime location parking space (near main activities)

• Name/logo featured on flyer & social media

• Business shout-out during event

• Option to contribute raffle prize (extra recognition)

Gift Sponsor
$75

• Helps provide gifts for family/kids

• Name/logo displayed

• Mention on social media

Bronze Sponsor
$100

• Logo on flyers & event banner

• Recognition on social media

• Shout-out at event

Silver Sponsor
$125

• Logo on flyers, event banner, & website

• Recognition on social media + event shout-outs

• Option to pass out gifts

Gold Sponsor
$200

• Featured as Presenting Sponsor (ex: 'Milk & Cookies Presented by [Your Business]')

• Logo prominently displayed on all event materials

• Banner placement at entrance

• Free premium vendor space

• Social media spotlight & thank-you post

• Recognition during event

In-Kind Sponsorship
Free

We welcome donations of gifts, decorations, food, printing, or other supplies. In-kind sponsors will

receive recognition equal to the value of their contribution

