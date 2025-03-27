Girls In Real Life Situations G.I.R.L.S. Academy, Inc
Mommy and Me Muncheon
966 Bergen St
Newark, NJ 07112, USA
Standard Admission
$55
Buffet style brunch for two (2), Signature Momtail (non-alcoholic), and door prizes
Additional Child Ticket (under 18 years)
$15
Additional Child under the age of 18 years old
Additional Adult Ticket (Over 18 years of age)
$40
Additional Adult ticket over 18 years of age
Sponsor a Mommy and Me
$55
Donate a ticket to a deserving mom and guest.
$
