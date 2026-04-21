Mommy and Me Painting Workshop

About this event
All paint supplies included, plus snacks and drinks while supplies last. This ticket is for one adult and one child aged 5-18. The adult will receive an 8 x 10 canvas, and the child will receive a mini canvas for their art.
All paint supplies included, plus snacks and drinks while supplies last. The adult child will receive an 8 x 10 canvas instead of a mini canvas.
All paint supplies included, plus snacks and drinks while supplies last. The child will receive a mini canvas for their art.
All paint supplies included, plus snacks and drinks while supplies last. The adult child will receive an 8 x 10 canvas instead of a mini canvas.
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