Psychology for Geeks

Hosted by

Psychology for Geeks

About this event

Mommy and Me Painting Workshop

1117 Whitley Ave

Corcoran, CA 93212, USA

General Admission- 1 adult and 1 child
$15

All paint supplies included, plus snacks and drinks while supplies last. This ticket is for one adult and one child aged 5-18. The adult will receive an 8 x 10 canvas, and the child will receive a mini canvas for their art.

General Admission- 2 adults
$20

All paint supplies included, plus snacks and drinks while supplies last. The adult child will receive an 8 x 10 canvas instead of a mini canvas.

Extra Child
$5

All paint supplies included, plus snacks and drinks while supplies last. The child will receive a mini canvas for their art.

Extra adult
$10

All paint supplies included, plus snacks and drinks while supplies last. The adult child will receive an 8 x 10 canvas instead of a mini canvas.

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