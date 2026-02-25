Mommy & Me Dance ParTea

Mommy & Me Ticket - Enjoy the full experience with access to all main activities.





Tickets must be pre purchased by May 1st. (NON Refundable, NO Exceptions) Tickets sold out the last two years so order NOW! 🎟️





$40 Ticket includes admission for two!

(one mother & one child)

+$15 Extra Ticket for each additional child, mother, grandparnet or dad!!