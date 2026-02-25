Barns At Blue Mountain

Hosted by

Barns At Blue Mountain

About this event

Mommy & Me Dance ParTea

17507 Lee Hwy

Abingdon, VA 24210, USA

General Admission
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Mommy & Me Ticket - Enjoy the full experience with access to all main activities.


Tickets must be pre purchased by May 1st. (NON Refundable, NO Exceptions) Tickets sold out the last two years so order NOW! 🎟️


$40 Ticket includes admission for two! 

(one mother & one child) 

+$15 Extra Ticket for each additional child, mother, grandparnet or dad!! 

Additional guests with Mommy & Me Ticket purchase
$15

Additional family guests such as siblings, dads, or grandparents

Add a donation for Barns At Blue Mountain

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!