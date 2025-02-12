Mom's Alive 2025 Retreat

The ultimate ladies getaway weekend! Lots of time to talk, go on walks, nap, puzzle, craft and eat delicious food prepared for you! Make new friends and connect with other moms on a heart level. You'll leave feeling refreshed! You can arrive at any point after 4pm on Friday evening. Supper will be served at 6pm. The Hidden Hollow cabin has little to no service. It does not have WIFI. The landline for the HH cabin is: 717-636-3534 (in case of an emergency). Consider carpooling with a friend. It's located just outside the town of Liverpool. Note the GPS address above will take you just PAST the drive. We are the second drive on Windy Hill Rd on the right, appox 1 mile. Look for #326 on a yard post. If you get to Markle Rd you have gone a little too far. ***Packing list: -Clothes -Bath towel & shower stuff, shower flip flops -A pillow, queen fitted sheet, blanket and possibly an air mattress (depending on what you signed up for). There will be one blanket on the bed. -WATER BOTTLE AND FAVORITE COFFEE MUG We as a committee will not be providing cups for those things except for at meals. There may be some there but definitely not enough for everyone. -Beanbag/camp chair/floor pillow. There are couches, but when everyone is in the living room, there's not enough couch seating -Favorite game, craft, ect (sometimes ladies bring stuff to paint rocks, coloring books, do pedicures, curl hair, whatever is your jam) We will provide watercoloring! -If you're bringing a baby, all the baby gear you need. Each room should have space for a pack n play. -Cozy things like slippers, fuzzy socks, couch blankets, ect. (The floors are all hardwood)

