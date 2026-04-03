Mom's & Monsters Family Movie Night!

Bring the whole family out for Mom’s Little Monsters Family Movie Night at PRA 💙

We’re showing Monsters, Inc. on a massive 30ft indoor screen for a fun, cozy night everyone can enjoy.

✨ themed dirty sodas 🍬 snacks available 🍿 FREE popcorn 🎬 big screen movie experience

FREE entry but pre-registration is required 📅 Saturday May 9th 🚪 Doors open at 5PM 🎥 Movie starts at 6PM

📍 Portage Recovery Association 6040 Lute Road, Portage Come hang out, sip something fun, and make it a night with your little monsters 🫶