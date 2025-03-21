Moms Club of Easton's 12th Annual FAMILY FUN FEST (MORNING)

This MORNING ticket is for each carload of people (up to 7 individuals). All activities and entertainment are FREE with admission. Food and raffles sold separately.
➡️ ➡️ ➡️ Please note that the Zeffy includes an OPTIONAL donation on the ticket page (for their platform) as a default - THIS CAN BE SET TO ZERO ⬅️ ⬅️ ⬅️
This MORNING ticket is for each carload of people (up to 7 individuals). All activities and entertainment are FREE with admission. Food and raffles sold separately.
➡️ ➡️ ➡️ Please note that the Zeffy includes an OPTIONAL donation on the ticket page (for their platform) as a default - THIS CAN BE SET TO ZERO ⬅️ ⬅️ ⬅️
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!