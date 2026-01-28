Bedford Womans Club

Mom's Day in the Park

1257 County Farm Road

Bedford, VA 24523, USA

Non Food Vendor
$50

Artisans of handcrafted items and gifts. Authors, Artists, photographers, etc. No vendors of direct sales merchandise. 10 x 10 space

Nonfood Vendor Fee
$75

Artisans of handcrafted items and gifts. Authors, Artists, photographers, no vendors of direct sales merchandise. 10 x 20 space

Food Vendor Fee
$75

Food trucks and tents - foods prepared onsite. Must present food certification permit from the Bedford County Health department. Contact us with size of food truck. Tent space is 10 x 10

Baked Good Vendor Fee
$50

Vendors of foods prepared offsite and prepackaged. Must follow Virginia Cottage Laws in regard to foods prepared offsite. 10 x 10 space

Nonprofit booth fee
$20

Local community groups that would like to share what they do for those in need in our community. 10 x 10 space

Creative Spark Sponsor
$250

A sponsorship will entitle you to a sponsor booth space (10 x 10) at the Mom's Day at the Park. Festival hours are 10 am until 4 pm. Your logo will be added to our digital and printed flyers. Your sponsorship will be advertised on our Facebook and Instagram accounts and on our website

www.gfwcbedford.org.

Quilters Circle Sponsor
$500

A sponsorship will entitle you to a sponsor booth space (10 x 100 at the Mom's Day at the Park. Festival hours are 10 am until 4 pm. Your logo will be added to our digital and printed flyers. Your sponsorship will be advertised on our Facebook and Instagram accounts and on our website

www.gfwcbedford.org.

Jewelry Artisan Sponsor
$1,000

A sponsorship will entitle you to a sponsor booth space (10 x 10) at the Mom's Day at the Park. Festival hours are 10 am until 4 pm. Your logo will be added to our digital and printed flyers. Your sponsorship will be advertised on our Facebook and Instagram accounts and on our website

www.gfwcbedford.org.

Music Patron Sponsor
$2,000

A sponsorship will entitle you to a sponsor booth space (10 x 20) at the Mom's Day at the Park. Festival hours are 10 am until 4 pm. Your logo will be added to our digital and printed flyers and an onsite banner at the music pavilion. Your sponsorship will be advertised on our Facebook and Instagram accounts and on our website

www.gfwcbedford.org.

Master Weaver Sponsor
$5,000

A sponsorship will entitle you to a sponsor booth space (10 x 20) at the Mom's Day at the Park. Festival hours are 10 am until 4 pm. Your logo will be added to our digital and printed flyers and an onsite banner at the front entrance to the event site. Your sponsorship will be advertised on our Facebook and Instagram accounts and on our website

www.gfwcbedford.org.

