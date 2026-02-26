Mom's Night Out Purse Bingo

About this event
Includes dinner and one book of bingo cards for all 20 rounds. Additional books or sheets will be available for purchase.
Please choose the zero fee option when checking out. Williamston Scouting does not receive any portion of those fees.
Priority entry, reserved table of 8 to sit with your friends and a dedicated server.
Please choose the zero fee option when checking out. Williamston Scouting does not receive any portion of those fees.
$
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