Hosted by

Community Foundation For Scouting In Williamston Incorporated

About this event

Mom's Night Out Purse Bingo

835 High St

Williamston, MI 48895, USA

General Admission
$35

Includes dinner and one book of bingo cards for all 20 rounds. Additional books or sheets will be available for purchase.


Please choose the zero fee option when checking out. Williamston Scouting does not receive any portion of those fees. 

VIP Table of 8 (Only 6 tables available)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry, reserved table of 8 to sit with your friends and a dedicated server.


Please choose the zero fee option when checking out. Williamston Scouting does not receive any portion of those fees. 

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