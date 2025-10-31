Hosted by

Monarch Awards Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

41st "A Tribute to Black Men" A Cotton Club Affair -Silent Auction

Amazcakes Custom Party Package item
Amazcakes Custom Party Package item
Amazcakes Custom Party Package
$200

Starting bid

2 Tier cake serving 40

12 (Cakepops, Rice Krispy Treats, Custom cookies, or 6 Candied Apples) Select 1

12 (Cupcakes, Oreos, Pretzels, or Strawberries) Pick 1


Photo is for illustrative purpose. The AmazCakes Custom Party package items will be selected by the winners.


Retail Value $600


*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds


Ice Cream Party from Shawn Michelle’s Handmade Ice Cream item
Ice Cream Party from Shawn Michelle’s Handmade Ice Cream item
Ice Cream Party from Shawn Michelle’s Handmade Ice Cream
$200

Starting bid

Imagine the cheers as you unpack this glorious basket and build your own incredible sundaes. It's the perfect treat for a family gathering, a small celebration, or just a night of incredible dessert with friends! Your basket will be packed with everything you need for a memorable celebration:

  • Your choice of our Homemade Ice Cream to delight ten guests.
  • Your choice of a decadent array of Deluxe Toppings, including favorites like hot fudge, caramel sauce, chopped nuts, sprinkles and more! 

Available for pickup at any Shawn Michelle's location. Prize expires January 8, 2026. 


*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds

Fuchsia Brook Flap Chain Bag item
Fuchsia Brook Flap Chain Bag
$175

Starting bid

A versatile style for day and night, our flap-front Brook bag has a short gleaming chain strap and a convertible leather strap to wear as a crossbody or doubled up for a shorter, dressier look. With space to hold all the essentials, the rounded refined leather style features a convenient outside pocket and inside multifunction pockets for easy organization.


(Retail Value $250)


*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds

Sweet Wine Basket item
Sweet Wine Basket
$125

Starting bid

 Wines from Cooper's Hawk accompanied with food pairings, a waiter corkscrew wine opener, and a pair of black Gusto Nostro Steel Wine glasses. 


Wine basket photo is for illustrative purpose and the actual wine basket will not be the same as the photo.


*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds

Dry Wine Basket item
Dry Wine Basket
$125

Starting bid

Wines from Cooper's Hawk accompanied with food pairings, a waiter corkscrew wine opener, and a pair of black Gusto Nostro Steel Wine glasses. 


Wine basket photo is for illustrative purpose and the actual wine basket will not be the same as the photo.


*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds

Chicago Bears Limited-Edition Framed Photo and 2 water cups item
Chicago Bears Limited-Edition Framed Photo and 2 water cups
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Chi-Sox Foundation


Show your team pride with this exclusive Chicago Bears limited-edition framed photo, donated directly by the Bears organization. This collectible piece features laser-engraved autographs and images of six standout players, Caleb Williams, Cole Kmet, D.J. Moore, Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, and Jaquan Brisker. A perfect addition for any Bears fan, this sleek display celebrates the team’s rising stars and makes a striking statement in any home, office, or fan cave. 


(Retail value: $100)

*All Rights Reserved. All Sales Final. No Refunds

Lettuce Entertain You Gift card for Il Porcellino item
Lettuce Entertain You Gift card for Il Porcellino item
Lettuce Entertain You Gift card for Il Porcellino
$100

Starting bid

Il Porcellino located 59 W Hubbard St #2, Chicago, IL 60654


(Retail Value $100)


*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds

Breakfast for 2 at American Craft Kitchen & Bar item
Breakfast for 2 at American Craft Kitchen & Bar
$50

Starting bid

Breakfast for 2 at American Craft Kitchen & Bar located in the fabulous Hyatt Regency Chicago

151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601,


(Retail Value $60)


*All Rights Reserved. All Sales Final. No Refunds

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!