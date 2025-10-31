41st "A Tribute to Black Men" A Cotton Club Affair -Silent Auction

Imagine the cheers as you unpack this glorious basket and build your own incredible sundaes. It's the perfect treat for a family gathering, a small celebration, or just a night of incredible dessert with friends! Your basket will be packed with everything you need for a memorable celebration:

Your choice of our Homemade Ice Cream to delight ten guests.

Your choice of a decadent array of Deluxe Toppings, including favorites like hot fudge, caramel sauce, chopped nuts, sprinkles and more!

Available for pickup at any Shawn Michelle's location. Prize expires January 8, 2026.





*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds