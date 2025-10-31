41st "A Tribute to Black Men" A Cotton Club Affair -Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2 Tier cake serving 40
12 (Cakepops, Rice Krispy Treats, Custom cookies, or 6 Candied Apples) Select 1
12 (Cupcakes, Oreos, Pretzels, or Strawberries) Pick 1
Photo is for illustrative purpose. The AmazCakes Custom Party package items will be selected by the winners.
Retail Value $600
*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds
Starting bid
Imagine the cheers as you unpack this glorious basket and build your own incredible sundaes. It's the perfect treat for a family gathering, a small celebration, or just a night of incredible dessert with friends! Your basket will be packed with everything you need for a memorable celebration:
Available for pickup at any Shawn Michelle's location. Prize expires January 8, 2026.
*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds
Starting bid
A versatile style for day and night, our flap-front Brook bag has a short gleaming chain strap and a convertible leather strap to wear as a crossbody or doubled up for a shorter, dressier look. With space to hold all the essentials, the rounded refined leather style features a convenient outside pocket and inside multifunction pockets for easy organization.
(Retail Value $250)
*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds
Starting bid
Wines from Cooper's Hawk accompanied with food pairings, a waiter corkscrew wine opener, and a pair of black Gusto Nostro Steel Wine glasses.
Wine basket photo is for illustrative purpose and the actual wine basket will not be the same as the photo.
*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds
Starting bid
Wines from Cooper's Hawk accompanied with food pairings, a waiter corkscrew wine opener, and a pair of black Gusto Nostro Steel Wine glasses.
Wine basket photo is for illustrative purpose and the actual wine basket will not be the same as the photo.
*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds
Starting bid
Donated by Chi-Sox Foundation
Show your team pride with this exclusive Chicago Bears limited-edition framed photo, donated directly by the Bears organization. This collectible piece features laser-engraved autographs and images of six standout players, Caleb Williams, Cole Kmet, D.J. Moore, Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, and Jaquan Brisker. A perfect addition for any Bears fan, this sleek display celebrates the team’s rising stars and makes a striking statement in any home, office, or fan cave.
(Retail value: $100)
*All Rights Reserved. All Sales Final. No Refunds
Starting bid
Il Porcellino located 59 W Hubbard St #2, Chicago, IL 60654
(Retail Value $100)
*All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds
Starting bid
Breakfast for 2 at American Craft Kitchen & Bar located in the fabulous Hyatt Regency Chicago
151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601,
(Retail Value $60)
*All Rights Reserved. All Sales Final. No Refunds
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