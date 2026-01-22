Monarch PK8 Night of the Arts!

Hosted by
Enter to win fabulous prizes like an X-Box, Ascend Orthodontics package, Got Game camp voucher, and more!
The tickets provided are for a hamburger or a cheeseburger, potato chips and a soft drink (Coke ® , Diet Coke ® , 7UP ® , Dr. Pepper ® , Signature Pink and Lite Pink Lemonade).
Items cannot be sold separately. Our meal includes a standard hamburger or cheeseburger with spread,
lettuce, and tomato. Please note that our burgers are non-customizable—we do not offer custom orders
unless there is a food allergy.
Ticket sales are limited to students, their families / caregivers, and school faculty ONLY.
Support our wonderful student government concessions- these tickets can be used for snow cones, soda or chips at the PBIS store.
Design Your Own Book Spine is a fun, creative craft that turns kids into mini authors and illustrators. Students design and decorate a book spine for a make-believe book, complete with a title, author name, and colorful artwork. As they create, they learn how book spines help organize libraries and make books easy to find on the shelf. When finished, all the spines come together to form a collaborative “library” display that celebrates imagination, reading, and creativity. 📚🎨
Make Your Own Flip Book is an interactive library craft that brings stories and creativity to life. Students create a small flip book by drawing a sequence of pictures that change slightly from page to page. When flipped, the drawings animate, showing movement or telling a short story. This hands-on activity introduces kids to the basics of storytelling and animation while encouraging imagination, a love of books and creativity. 📖✨
Design Your Own bookmark is a fun, creative craft that keeps young readers organized. Students design and decorate a special character to hold their place in the book. As they create, they learn fine motor skills, colors, and creativity to bring your new friend to life. 📚🎨
Chalk Pastel Art is a colorful, sensory-friendly craft perfect for younger artists. By using soft chalk pastels, the artist can explore drawing, blending, and shading on paper. With simple guidance and plenty of creative freedom, children create bright pictures by layering colors and gently smudging them with their fingers or tools. This activity builds fine motor skills, encourages self-expression, and introduces basic art techniques in a fun, hands-on way that’s perfect for little learners. 🎨
Cookie Decorating is a sweet and creative activity kids love! Participants decorate plain cookies using colorful icing, sprinkles, and fun toppings to create their own edible masterpieces. This hands-on activity encourages creativity, decision-making, and fine motor skills—all while having fun. Best of all, students get to enjoy their delicious creations at the end, making it a tasty and memorable experience for everyone! 🍪
Paint Your Own Canvas (Small 5x7) is a creative art activity that lets students become true artists. Each participant receives a blank canvas and uses paints and brushes to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. With guidance or open-ended inspiration, kids explore colors, shapes, and techniques while expressing their own ideas and imagination. This activity builds confidence, creativity, and fine motor skills, and students get to take home their finished artwork to proudly display. 🎨🖌️
Paint Your Own Canvas (Large 11x14) is a creative art activity that lets students become true artists. Each participant receives a blank canvas and uses paints and brushes to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. With guidance or open-ended inspiration, kids explore colors, shapes, and techniques while expressing their own ideas and imagination. This activity builds confidence, creativity, and fine motor skills, and students get to take home their finished artwork to proudly display. 🎨🖌️
Buy dinner for a fellow Mustang to support the HERD!
Support a fellow Mustang to create a work of Art!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!