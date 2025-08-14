WEST COAST MONARCHS FASTPITCH

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WEST COAST MONARCHS FASTPITCH

About this event

Monarchs Diamond Dinner Fall 2025

1900 17th Ave

Santa Cruz, CA 95062, USA

VIP Admission
$60

Includes all of the General Admission features, plus a custom Monarchs wine glass, two free drink tickets, and one small dessert item credit.

General Admission
$40

Grants entry to the event; including appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages, catered dinner, entertainment and activities.

Beer, wine, cider, and frozen margaritas will be available for purchase (donation).

Desserts will be also available for purchase from our bake sale table as well.

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO THE WEST COAST MONARCHS FASTPITCH 501C3

Youth Admission Ages 12-17
$20
Youth Admission Ages 6-11
$10

Children 5 and under free w/paid adult.

Player Admission
Free

Free entry to players, please help with set up and clean up if possible - and have fun!

Coach Admission
Free

Enjoy!

Raffle Ticket
$20

Purchase raffle tickets online and players will complete the physical ticket stub for the drawings for you!

Buy 5 Get One Free Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100

Purchase raffle tickets online and players will complete the physical ticket stub for the drawings for you! This option is for 6 total tickets with the free bonus ticket.

Add a donation for WEST COAST MONARCHS FASTPITCH

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