Monarchs Diamond Dinner Fall 2025

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About this event
Includes all of the General Admission features, plus a custom Monarchs wine glass, two free drink tickets, and one small dessert item credit.
Grants entry to the event; including appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages, catered dinner, entertainment and activities.
Beer, wine, cider, and frozen margaritas will be available for purchase (donation).
Desserts will be also available for purchase from our bake sale table as well.
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO THE WEST COAST MONARCHS FASTPITCH 501C3
Children 5 and under free w/paid adult.
Free entry to players, please help with set up and clean up if possible - and have fun!
Enjoy!
Purchase raffle tickets online and players will complete the physical ticket stub for the drawings for you!
Purchase raffle tickets online and players will complete the physical ticket stub for the drawings for you! This option is for 6 total tickets with the free bonus ticket.
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