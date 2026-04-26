Monday Family ASL Class: Ages 0–5

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children ages 0–5 who want to begin building stronger communication through American Sign Language. Families will learn everyday signs related to routines, play, emotions, food, family members, and early language development. The class focuses on helping parents and caregivers create strong communication foundations at home while supporting early language access from the very beginning. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children ages 0–5 who want to begin building stronger communication through American Sign Language. Families will learn everyday signs related to routines, play, emotions, food, family members, and early language development. The class focuses on helping parents and caregivers create strong communication foundations at home while supporting early language access from the very beginning. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

More details...