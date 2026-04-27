Monday Family ASL Class: K-2 Emerging

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children in Kindergarten through 2nd grade who are ready to build beyond the basics and strengthen communication through American Sign Language. Families will expand vocabulary, sentence structure, storytelling skills, and everyday conversations while supporting their child’s growing independence and confidence. The class focuses on helping families move beyond basic vocabulary to create stronger, more natural communication at home and in school. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children in Kindergarten through 2nd grade who are ready to build beyond the basics and strengthen communication through American Sign Language. Families will expand vocabulary, sentence structure, storytelling skills, and everyday conversations while supporting their child’s growing independence and confidence. The class focuses on helping families move beyond basic vocabulary to create stronger, more natural communication at home and in school. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

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