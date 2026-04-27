Monday Family ASL Class: K-2 Foundations

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children in Kindergarten through 2nd grade who want to build stronger communication through American Sign Language. Families will learn foundational ASL vocabulary related to school routines, daily life, emotions, simple conversations, classroom communication, and everyday interactions at home. The class focuses on helping parents and caregivers strengthen language access at home while supporting their child’s communication growth and confidence in early elementary school. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children in Kindergarten through 2nd grade who want to build stronger communication through American Sign Language. Families will learn foundational ASL vocabulary related to school routines, daily life, emotions, simple conversations, classroom communication, and everyday interactions at home. The class focuses on helping parents and caregivers strengthen language access at home while supporting their child’s communication growth and confidence in early elementary school. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

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