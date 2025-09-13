Monday Night Class - 10/20/25 | 7:15pm

DANCE with Rebecca Gentry | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Step into the world of ballroom with this introduction to partner dance! From Waltz to Salsa and everything in between, it's a regular smorgasbord of styles! Whether you're looking to learn something new, improve your technique, or just have fun, this class has something for everyone.





No prior experience or partner (yes, really!) necessary. Let's groove!