Monday Night Class - 11/3/25 | 6:00pm

ACTING with Carson Burkett | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Join Carson for a high-energy, no-pressure class focused entirely on theatre games! Whether you're a seasoned performer or just looking to have some fun, this class is the perfect way to build confidence, engage your creativity, and connect with other performers through classic improv exercises, warm-ups, and team-building games. Come to play, laugh, and grow—no experience necessary!