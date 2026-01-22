Hosted by

Servant Stage Company

About this event

Monday Night Class - 2/23/2026 6:00 PM

210 Pitney Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Monday Night Class - 2/23/26 | 6:00 pm
Free

IMPROV with Chris | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12


All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)


In this improv-focused acting class, students will learn simple and fun tactics and techniques to help them to stay on their toes during performances and always be thinking! A great class for actors of all ages and abilities, you get tips on ways to keep your brain active in order to help you in any given circumstance on stage.

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