Monday Night Class - 2/23/2026 6:00 PM

IMPROV with Chris | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





In this improv-focused acting class, students will learn simple and fun tactics and techniques to help them to stay on their toes during performances and always be thinking! A great class for actors of all ages and abilities, you get tips on ways to keep your brain active in order to help you in any given circumstance on stage.