Monday Night Class - 3/16/2026 7:15 PM

ACTING with Rachel Day Hughes | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





In this drop in class, Rachel will discuss the secret to becoming a “Triple Threat"- acting the song! Musical Theater is at its best when the songs are “story-forwarding” and when the actor uses every lyric to continue living out the story, not just demonstrating their vocal skills. Students who drop in will have the chance to dissect some great examples of this, play some games, and get their hands on a simple, well known Musical Theater song to apply some of these important techniques. If you've got a song you're preparing for an audition, bring it along with a track! She would love to workshop it with you! Hope to see you there!