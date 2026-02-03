Monday Night Class - 3/2/2026 7:15 PM

DANCE with Tirzah Steindel | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Bring some jazz shoes or sneakers to this musical theater dance class and let your inner performer shine! Whether you’re prepping for the stage or simply looking to have fun and learn new combos, this class offers a unique and fun opportunity to dance your way through the magic of musical theater.