Servant Stage Company

Monday Night Class - 3/23/2026 6:00 PM

210 Pitney Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Monday Night Class - 3/23/26 | 6:00pm
DANCE with Danielle Poznanovic | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12


All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)


Come out and dance with Danielle! All levels are welcome. Danielle will lead you through a fun energizing warm up, some technique, and then move into teaching a musical theatre combination. Let's storytell and dance together! Sneakers or jazz shoes are appropriate for this class.

