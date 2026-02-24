Monday Night Class - 3/23/2026 6:00 PM

DANCE with Danielle Poznanovic | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Come out and dance with Danielle! All levels are welcome. Danielle will lead you through a fun energizing warm up, some technique, and then move into teaching a musical theatre combination. Let's storytell and dance together! Sneakers or jazz shoes are appropriate for this class.