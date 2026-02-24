Hosted by

Servant Stage Company

About this event

Monday Night Class - 3/30/2026 6:00 PM

210 Pitney Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Monday Night Class - 3/30/26 | 6:00pm
Free

ACTING with Jonah McDonald | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12


All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)


Is there a secret technique in comedy that almost always makes audiences laugh? Yes, there is! In this workshop, we will have a blast as we learn that technique. Not only that — we’ll also explore how to create unique characters, how to ride the laughs, and how to make comedy your own.

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