Monday Night Class - 3/30/2026 6:00 PM

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ACTING with Jonah McDonald | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12
All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)
Is there a secret technique in comedy that almost always makes audiences laugh? Yes, there is! In this workshop, we will have a blast as we learn that technique. Not only that — we’ll also explore how to create unique characters, how to ride the laughs, and how to make comedy your own.
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