Monday Night Class - 3/9/2026 6:00 PM

ACTING with Megan Schmidt | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





In this exciting acting class, students will learn how to perform a monologue by using their imagination, making clear choices, and utilizing their listening skills - even when no one else is talking! Through fun games, simple acting tools, and gentle coaching, students will build confidence, focus, and storytelling skills while working on a short monologue in a supportive environment. If you have a monologue that you are currently working on, feel free to bring it with you!