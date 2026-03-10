Monday Night Class - 4/13/2026 6:00 PM

ON-CAMERA ACTING with Justin Sterner | 6:00-8:00 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Justin is excited to offer this Masterclass for Servant Stage students who are interested in ON-CAMERA ACTING! Throughout his career as an acting coach, Justin has had the privilege of helping students book roles on TV shows and films for major platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Marvel, and more. In this masterclass, he’ll dive into practical tips and techniques for working on camera—tools that give actors a real competitive edge in today’s constantly evolving film and television landscape. Whether you’re new to on-camera work or looking to sharpen your skills, this class will equip you with the insight and confidence needed to stand out.