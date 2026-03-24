Monday Night Class - 4/20/2026 6:00 PM

ACTING with Sierra Naomi | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





In this class, we will explore the fundamentals of storytelling without speaking a single word. Using a piece of instrumental music as inspiration, students will work as a group to create and perform a short, fully realized story driven entirely by movement, facial expression, staging, and physical relationships. Perfect for performers of all levels, this workshop develops physical storytelling skills, sharpens nonverbal communication, and unlocks new ways of expressing ideas on stage - no dialogue required.