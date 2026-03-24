Hosted by

Servant Stage Company

About this event

Monday Night Class - 4/20/2026 7:15 PM

210 Pitney Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Monday Night Class - 4/20/2026 | 7:15pm
Free

ACTING with Sierra Naomi | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+


All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)


In this class, we will explore the fundamentals of storytelling without speaking a single word. Using a piece of instrumental music as inspiration, students will work as a group to create and perform a short, fully realized story driven entirely by movement, facial expression, staging, and physical relationships. Perfect for performers of all levels, this workshop develops physical storytelling skills, sharpens nonverbal communication, and unlocks new ways of expressing ideas on stage - no dialogue required.

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