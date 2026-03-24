Monday Night Class - 5/11/2026 7:15 PM

AUDITION PREP with Erin Mary Lynch | 7:15-8:15 | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Auditions aren’t just about what you perform—they’re about how you walk in, introduce yourself, and connect with the people in the room. In this class, we’ll cover the small but important details like entering with confidence, slating naturally, and chatting with your accompanist so you feel prepared from start to finish.