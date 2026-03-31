Monday Night Class - 5/18/2026 7:15 PM

STAGE COMBAT with Sarah Mitchell | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 8-12





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Learn the fundamentals of safe but dynamic theatrical fighting in this high-energy introduction to stage combat. In this class with Sarah Mitchell, you’ll explore the basic techniques for creating the illusion of fighting while keeping yourself and your scene partners safe. The best part? No experience required! Just come ready to move and have fun!