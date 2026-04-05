Monday Night Class - 5/4/2026 7:15pm

DANCE with Rebecca Gentry | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Once Upon a December from Anastasia, Tango de Amor from The Addams Family, Mambo from West Side Story. Ballroom dancing has had a long and successful relationship with Broadway, heavily influencing the movement vocabulary of musical theater dance. This class will serve as an introduction to the skills performers need to safely and confidently dance with another person on stage, as well as draw attention to building communication, trust, and spatial awareness. We'll learn steps to some of the more common rhythms found in musical theater, and play around with connection, weight sharing, and different dance positions. No partner is necessary to register; part of the fun is meeting and dancing with someone new!