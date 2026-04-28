Monday Night Class - 6/15/2026 7:15 PM

DANCE with Lily Klees | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Come join Lily for a night of dancing - she's got the perfect musical theatre combo to put some pep in your step as we head into the summer! Get out your sneakers or your jazz shoes and get ready to move and groove to the beat. Grab a water bottle and we'll see you soon!