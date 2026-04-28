Monday Night Class - 6/22/2026 6:00 PM

VOICE MASTERCLASS with Paul Hughes | 6:00-8:00 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Ready to take your musical theatre skills to the next level? This high-energy performance coaching masterclass is designed for young artists who love to sing, act, and own the stage! Whether you're gearing up for auditions, school shows, or just want to boost your stage presence, this class will help you build your confidence, connect with your characters, and polish your performance from the inside out. We'll explore vocal techniques, story-telling through song, and how to make bold, smart choices that wow an audience. Plus, you'll get real-world tips in a fun, supportive environment where everyone is encouraged to grow and shine. So warm up those vocal cords and bring your best Broadway energy - your spotlight is waiting!





*While we might not have time for every single student to sing during the class, each student that would like a chance to sing should come prepared with a song to work on and a recording of the accompaniment track. This can be a song you’re working on for auditions, a song you love to sing, or something brand new that you’re exploring. Please also have your sheet music handy.*