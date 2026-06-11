Monday Night Class - 6/29/2026 6:00 PM

DANCE with Emily Wick | 6:00-7:00 PM | Ages 8-12





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Fresh from choreographing our summer camp production Annie KIDS, Emily is teaching a fun and high energy theatre jazz class geared towards beginner dancers and those wanting to brush up on their moves. Bring sneakers or jazz shoes and a water bottle and be ready to learn an upbeat routine in classic musical theatre style.