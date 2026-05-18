Monday Night Class - 6/8/2026 7:15PM

DANCE with Jacqui Lentz | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Acting for Life - Fitness for the Performer. In this conditioning class for actors, students will learn about how keeping yourself physically in shape leads to longevity as a performer. Even if you don’t consider yourself a dancer, learning the capabilities of your body and how to care for it are vital to great performances (and a great life in general). This class will include a conditioning workout for all levels as well as stretching tips, worksheets, and tips on how to build your warmup into your routine. Wear comfortable clothes, come ready to move, and learn how to develop stamina for the stage (and beyond)!