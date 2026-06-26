Monday Night Class - 7/20/2026 7:15 PM

STAGE COMBAT with Connor Murphy-White | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





In this exciting and safe class, students will learn a few basics of introductory hand to hand stage combat! Unarmed stage combat is typically one of the first theatrical weapon disciplines taught to aspiring fight students and is one of the eight certifiable disciplines taught by The Society of American Fight Directors (SAFD). In this class, students will learn to couple punch, knap, fall, and kick, as well as explore safety parameters and in line and offline techniques. Come join us as we learn how to make fighting look real onstage and have some fun while doing it!