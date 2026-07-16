Monday Night Class - 8/24/2026 7:15 PM

ACTING with Kylie Jo Smith | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Join Kylie Jo as you discover the music hidden inside every monologue! Bring a favorite monologue (preferably from a play or musical) and learn how to uncover your character's objectives, obstacles, and tactics to create a more dynamic and compelling performance. The best part? There's no memorization required! We'll mark up your script like a piece of sheet music and explore fresh ways to elevate your next audition.