Hosted by

Servant Stage Company

About this event

Monday Night Class - 8/24/2026 7:15 PM

210 Pitney Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Monday Night Class - 8/24/2026 | 7:15-8:15 PM
Free

ACTING with Kylie Jo Smith | 7:15-8:15 PM | Ages 13+


All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)


Join Kylie Jo as you discover the music hidden inside every monologue! Bring a favorite monologue (preferably from a play or musical) and learn how to uncover your character's objectives, obstacles, and tactics to create a more dynamic and compelling performance. The best part? There's no memorization required! We'll mark up your script like a piece of sheet music and explore fresh ways to elevate your next audition.

Add a donation for Servant Stage Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!