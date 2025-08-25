Monday Night Melodies at Casia Lodge & Ranch

Hosted by
About this event
$
Join us for a Monday evening celebrating the arts while supporting the Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival. Doors open at 5:00 pm for a no-host cocktail hour and appetizers, followed by dinner from Chef Jason Wilson at 6:00 pm. Enjoy live music and take part in our mystery silent auction, where you’ll bid on items revealed only by estimated value and a few creative hints! Proceeds support the Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!