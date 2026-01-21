Money & Mental Wellness: Understanding Your Finances with Confidence

This free workshop explores the connection between finances and mental wellness. Facilitated by Tracey York, Tax Preparer and Financial Coach, participants will receive practical guidance to help reduce financial stress and build healthier financial habits. Space is limited to keep a more intimate atmosphere, allowing participants to gain the most. Registration is required to reserve your spot.





This workshop is offered at no cost to ensure accessibility for our community. MEND Services is committed to making mental wellness resources available to all. If you feel inspired to give, your tax-deductible donation directly supports our mission and allows us to continue offering meaningful workshops like this one.





While registering through Zeffy, you may see an optional contribution to support their platform—this is not required. If you choose to donate, we kindly ask that you direct your support to MEND Services to help us continue serving our community.







