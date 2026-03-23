Money Magnets Club's Financial Literacy Month - 7th Anniversary Celebration Shop

About this shop
4 oz Ground Coffee, Medium Roast, MMC 7th Anniversary Celebration Edition by Enderly Coffee
Money Magnets Club T-Shirt (Royal Blue, White or Black; Sizes Unisex S, M, L, XL, 2XL & 3XL)
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Limited Edition MMC Activity Book, Sponsored by Ally. FREE while supplies last (one book may be ordered per submission)! Please consider making a donation to MMC's programs and services.
Seasonal Items from local solopreneurs and MMC Branded Swag in a cool container.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!