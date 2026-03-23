Money Magnets Club

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Money Magnets Club

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Money Magnets Club's Financial Literacy Month - 7th Anniversary Celebration Shop

Money Magnets Club x Enderly Coffee Sample Bag item
Money Magnets Club x Enderly Coffee Sample Bag
$7

4 oz Ground Coffee, Medium Roast, MMC 7th Anniversary Celebration Edition by Enderly Coffee

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T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$27

Money Magnets Club T-Shirt (Royal Blue, White or Black; Sizes Unisex S, M, L, XL, 2XL & 3XL)

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Money Magnets Club Activity Book item
Money Magnets Club Activity Book
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Limited Edition MMC Activity Book, Sponsored by Ally. FREE while supplies last (one book may be ordered per submission)! Please consider making a donation to MMC's programs and services.

Money Magnets Club Swag Box item
Money Magnets Club Swag Box
$27

Seasonal Items from local solopreneurs and MMC Branded Swag in a cool container.

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Add a donation for Money Magnets Club

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!