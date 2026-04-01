[KC & KO] Money Tree #2 Class Basket

About this event
A money tree gift basket is a creative, festive centerpiece where currency --folded into origami, flowers, or clipped as "leaves"--is arranged on branches within a container. It acts as a visual representation of pooled donations, symbolizing prosperity, good luck, and collective support for the recipient. Our students will love seeing that in this case, money really can grow on trees!
Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!
All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!