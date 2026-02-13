Lakeview Learning (dba Lakeview Academy)

Offered by

Lakeview Learning (dba Lakeview Academy)

About the memberships

Monhollen Spring 2026 Tuition

In-Full Semester Programming Tuition
$305.98

No expiration

This provides and covers the cost of programming during the Spring 2026 semester with a payment in full.


The total tuition amount due is $305.98.


An in-full payment covers the entire tuition balance. No recurring charges or future payments will be processed.

Monthly Semester Programming Tuition
$76.50

Renews monthly

This provides and covers the cost of programming during the Spring 2026 semester with monthly installments.


Four payments of $76.50 are required for this tuition plan, scheduled for automatic deduction on this day in February, March, April, and May 2026.


The total tuition amount due is $305.98.


Recurring payments do not cancel automatically. Payers are responsible for canceling their payment plan after the final installment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!