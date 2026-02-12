Monmouth Celebration of Cultures

Offered by

Monmouth Celebration of Cultures

About this shop

Monmouth Has Pride Merch

T-shirt (Adult) item
T-shirt (Adult) item
T-shirt (Adult)
$15

Celebrate in Color & Comfort!

Show your pride, love, and unapologetic self-expression with our Monmouth Has Pride Logo T-Shirt! Designed with an inclusive message, this tee is a celebration of LGBTQIA2S+ pride, equality, and unity.


✨ Why You’ll Love It:

  • Soft, breathable fabric – Perfect for parades, festivals, or everyday wear
  • Inclusive sizing – Available in Small to 3XL to fit every body
  • High-quality print – Fade-resistant colors that stay bright wash after wash
  • Unisex fit – Stylish and comfortable for all genders
T-shirt (Youth) item
T-shirt (Youth) item
T-shirt (Youth)
$10

Celebrate in Color & Comfort!

Show your pride, love, and unapologetic self-expression with our Monmouth Has Pride Logo T-Shirt! Designed with an inclusive message, this tee is a celebration of LGBTQIA2S+ pride, equality, and unity.


✨ Why You’ll Love It:

  • Soft, breathable fabric – Perfect for parades, festivals, or everyday wear
  • Available in Youth Medium and Youth Large
  • High-quality print – Fade-resistant colors that stay bright wash after wash
  • Unisex fit – Stylish and comfortable for all genders
Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$10

Monmouth Has Pride Tote Bag

Carry all your Pride-themed stuff in this stylish tote bag


Available in Black or Beige


✨ Why You’ll Love This Tote:

  • High-quality Canvas
  • Approximately 12" × 12" × 3", with 10" tall handles
  • Fun graphic that pays homage to the MI Trolley!
SHIPPING (1-4 items) item
SHIPPING (1-4 items)
$8

If you order 1-4 items and need them shipped, please add this item to your cart!

SHIPPING (5+ items) item
SHIPPING (5+ items)
$15

If you order 5 or more items, please add this item to your cart!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!