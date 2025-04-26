Mission Inn Foundation
eventClosed
MONOPOLY x Riverside Airport Cafe
6951 Flight Rd
Riverside, CA 92504, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Monopoly Player!
$30
Join your assigned table and play Monopoly Riverside Edition!
Join your assigned table and play Monopoly Riverside Edition!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
4 Person Monopoly Table!
$100
4 players can participate and enjoy their Monopoly Riverside Experience! Our banker will join your table!
4 players can participate and enjoy their Monopoly Riverside Experience! Our banker will join your table!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout