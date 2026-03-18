Monroe High Class of 1989

Hosted by

Monroe High Class of 1989

About this event

Monroe Alumni '89 Tailgate

900 Lippitt Dr

Albany, GA 31701, USA

Class of '89 Financial Member
Free

2026 Financially Active Members must register to attend.

Complimentary tailgate entry for members who are Financially Active for Calendar Year 2026. If you would like to become a financial member, please submit your dues under Membership.

Class of '89 Non-Financial Member
$30

Class of ’89 members who are not financially active for calendar year 2026 may participate with a $30 tailgate fee.

Class of '89 Guest(s)
$15

Guests of Class of ’89 members are welcome to join the tailgate with a $15 guest fee.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!