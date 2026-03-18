Monroe Alumni '89 Tailgate

About this event
2026 Financially Active Members must register to attend.
Complimentary tailgate entry for members who are Financially Active for Calendar Year 2026. If you would like to become a financial member, please submit your dues under Membership.
Class of ’89 members who are not financially active for calendar year 2026 may participate with a $30 tailgate fee.
Guests of Class of ’89 members are welcome to join the tailgate with a $15 guest fee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!