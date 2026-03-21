Monroe Martial Arts Invitational Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
IMPORTANT SERVICE FEE NOTE: When paying for your registration(s), under "Summary" you will see "Order" and "Help keep Zeffy free..." In the box with a suggested free-will fee amount and a down arrow "v", choose the down arrow and then select OTHER to avoid a pre-determined free-will donation to the online service. You can add an amount of your choosing, or simply type in "0".
IMPORTANT SERVICE FEE NOTE: When paying for your admission(s), under "Summary" you will see "Order" and "Help keep Zeffy free..." In the box with a suggested free-will fee amount and a down arrow "v", choose the down arrow and then select OTHER to avoid a pre-determined free-will donation to the online service. You can add an amount of your choosing, or simply type in "0".
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!