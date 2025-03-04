Monroe Township Street Hockey Sponsorship

• An advertising banner featuring your logo and company details prominently displayed inside our rink • A yard sign showcasing your logo outside the rink • Your logo featured on our social media platforms and flyers • Your business logo and contact information listed on our website

• An advertising banner featuring your logo and company details prominently displayed inside our rink • A yard sign showcasing your logo outside the rink • Your logo featured on our social media platforms and flyers • Your business logo and contact information listed on our website

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