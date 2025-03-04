Monroe Township Street Hockey Sponsorship

• An advertising banner featuring your logo and company
details prominently displayed inside our rink
• A yard sign showcasing your logo outside the rink
• Your logo featured on our social media platforms and
flyers
• Your business logo and contact information listed on our
website
• An advertising banner featuring your logo and company
details prominently displayed inside our rink
• A yard sign showcasing your logo outside the rink
• Your logo featured on our social media platforms and
flyers
• Your business logo and contact information listed on our
website
0
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$350
• An advertising banner featuring your logo and company
details prominently displayed on our fence.
• Your logo featured on our social media platforms and
flyers
• Your business logo and contact information listed on our
website
• An advertising banner featuring your logo and company
details prominently displayed on our fence.
• Your logo featured on our social media platforms and
flyers
• Your business logo and contact information listed on our
website
0
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$100
• A yard sign showcasing your logo outside the rink
• Your logo featured on our social media platforms and
flyers
• Your business logo and contact information listed on our
website
• A yard sign showcasing your logo outside the rink
• Your logo featured on our social media platforms and
flyers
• Your business logo and contact information listed on our
website
0
Add an Additional Year of Sponsorship
$500
Additional Years of Platinum level Sponsorship can be added for an additional$500/per year at the time of purchase
Additional Years of Platinum level Sponsorship can be added for an additional$500/per year at the time of purchase
0
Add a donation for Monroe Township Street Hockey
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!