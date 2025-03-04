Offered by

Monroe Township Street Hockey

About this shop

Monroe Township Street Hockey Sponsorship

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP item
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$750
• An advertising banner featuring your logo and company details prominently displayed inside our rink • A yard sign showcasing your logo outside the rink • Your logo featured on our social media platforms and flyers • Your business logo and contact information listed on our website
0
GOLD SPONSORSHIP item
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$350
• An advertising banner featuring your logo and company details prominently displayed on our fence. • Your logo featured on our social media platforms and flyers • Your business logo and contact information listed on our website
0
SILVER SPONSORSHIP item
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$100
• A yard sign showcasing your logo outside the rink • Your logo featured on our social media platforms and flyers • Your business logo and contact information listed on our website
0
Add an Additional Year of Sponsorship item
Add an Additional Year of Sponsorship
$500
Additional Years of Platinum level Sponsorship can be added for an additional$500/per year at the time of purchase
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Add a donation for Monroe Township Street Hockey

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