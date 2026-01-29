Monroe Township Youth Hockey- Custom Bag Order

Offered by
About this shop
Custom Large MTYH Backpack
(21" x 13" x 10")
Medium Custom MTYH Backpack
(17" x 11" x 6")
Custom MTYH Duffel Bag
(26" x 12" x 12")
Custom Coaches MTYH Backpack
Custom MTYH Goalie Bag
(42" x 20" x 20")
Custom Wheeled MTYH Goalie Bag
(42" x 20" x 20")
Custom MTYH Stick Bag
Custom MTYH Goalie Mask Bag
Custom MTYH Ball bag
H4 Custom MTYH Gloves
We can only place the order for these gloves, if we get a minimum if 12 orders.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!