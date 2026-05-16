Monroe United Soccer Player Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Here is the description for the Player basket:
🎟️ Ultimate Soccer Player Basket ⚽🎟️
Calling all soccer stars! This raffle basket is packed with essentials to help any player train, stay game-ready, and hit the field in style.
⚽ Includes:
✨ Soccer kick trainer board
✨ Electric ball pump
✨ Salt bag/deodorizer for cleats & gear
✨ PLUS a voucher for a FULL Fall 2026 Monroe United uniform kit — including warm-up gear!
Perfect for players of all ages looking to level up their game while repping Monroe United in fresh new gear. Don’t miss your chance to win this awesome soccer package! 🥅🔥
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!