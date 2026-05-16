Monroe United Soccer Player Raffle 2026

Here is the description for the Player basket:





🎟️ Ultimate Soccer Player Basket ⚽🎟️





Calling all soccer stars! This raffle basket is packed with essentials to help any player train, stay game-ready, and hit the field in style.





⚽ Includes:

✨ Soccer kick trainer board

✨ Electric ball pump

✨ Salt bag/deodorizer for cleats & gear

✨ PLUS a voucher for a FULL Fall 2026 Monroe United uniform kit — including warm-up gear!





Perfect for players of all ages looking to level up their game while repping Monroe United in fresh new gear. Don’t miss your chance to win this awesome soccer package! 🥅🔥