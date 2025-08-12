Monster Bash - Graveyard Shift

1200 Streit Dr

Amarillo, TX 79106, USA

Ticket Only
$10

Grants access to the Space Theater movie screening.


Movie Starts at 9:00, doors open 30 minutes before


Guests must be 21 or older. Valid ID required at check-in.


Please Note:

YOU MUST have the all-you-can-eat/drink wristband to enjoy the open bar. Drinks will not be for individual sale.

Ticket + Concession Wristband
$25

Grants access to the Space Theater movie screening

.

Includes unlimited popcorn and unlimited pre-made themed cocktails during the showtime.


Movie Starts at 9:00, doors open 30 minutes before


Guests must be 21 or older. Valid ID required at check-in.


Please Note:

YOU MUST have the all-you-can-eat/drink wristband to enjoy the open bar. Drinks will not be for individual sale.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing